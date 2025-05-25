Teens Accused Of Attacking 2 Girls With Bats, Shaving 16-Year-Old’s Head In New York Park

A group of teenagers has been accused of brutally attacking two teenage girls at a New York park in Queens. Using bats, photos and videos show the moment the girls are assaulted, as well as the gut-wrenching injuries the girls suffered as a result. One of the victims, a 16-year-old, was even shaved with a portable hair clipper.

According to the New York Post, the incident took place back on May 2 at around 6 p.m. at Kissena Corridor Park. As per the outlet, at least four 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old allegedly took part in the brutal attack. Local police and video footage show the suspects swinging their bats at the two girls.

Footage shared online by the Assians With Attitudes (A.W.A) shows the alleged assault as a suspect, wearing a red and black hoodie, hits one of the victims with a bat while the latter remains on the ground. Moments later, the suspect is shown taking the girl’s sneakers, only to continue with the punishment.

Further Details

The World Journal, a Chinese newspaper located in Queens, names the victims Mary and Amy, both pseudonyms. Reportedly, the girls were originally baited to the spot in the park by an unnamed teen. They were told by the suspect that, should they not follow her, they would be “beaten on the court.”

“They took turns beating the child with iron bats, and some people strangled her by the neck and pressed her to the ground,” one of Mary’s relatives told the outlet. The whole process was like an execution. Mary was beaten unconscious many times and then woke up and continued to be beaten. Even part of her hair was shaved off.”

As per the Chinese outlet, in contrast with the New York Post, there are at least 15 suspects involved in the attack. All of them are Asian or Chinese teenagers. Not only were the girls beaten, but their belongings, which include other aforementioned sneakers and their mobile phones, were stolen.

Both girls were rushed to local hospitals, having suffered serious injuries. As per the World Journal, Mary suffered injuries to her head, internal organs, and limbs. A photo shared with the outlet by Mary’s family shows her back swollen and bruised. Moreover, she has suffered psychological trauma and is having difficulty speaking.

As per the New York Post, the NYPD has arrested three 17-year-old males, a 17-year-old female, and a 16-year-old boy. They have been charged with felony robbery, assault, gang assault, strangulation, harassment, weapons possession, and grand larceny. If the World Journal is correct, then 12 suspects are still at large.