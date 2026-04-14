California Congressman Eric Swalwell Announced Resignation From Congress

Shortly after he suspended his California gubernatorial campaign over assault and harassment allegations, Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell announced his resignation from Congress.

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The politician took to X to announce the news.

“I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past,” his statement reads. “I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I made.”

He then stated, “I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against other members and me. Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong. But it’s also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress.”

Swalwell added that he will work with his staff in the coming days to ensure they can serve the needs of those in California’s 14th congressional district.

The resignation occurred after the House Ethics Committee opened a sexual misconduct investigation into Swalwell.

A Former Staff Member Accused Swalwell of Sexual Assault

A former staffer told CNN last week that she went to a bar with Swalwell and blacked out shortly after.

Although she couldn’t recall most of the night, the former staff member stated that she clearly remembered when the now-former congressman was on top of her. Despite her attempts to stop him, he continued his assault.

Along with the staff’s allegations, Swalwell was accused of sending unsolicited explicit photos to multiple women.

Days after the allegations surfaced, Swalwell announced his decision to shut down his gubernatorial campaign.

“I am suspending my campaign for Governor,” he said. “To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made – but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s.”

He also previously stated he would fight the “false allegations” made about him.

“These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the frontrunner for governor,” he said. “For nearly 20 years, I have served the public — as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women. I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action.

On top of the assault and harassment allegations, Swalwell is being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security over his allegedly paying a Brazilian nanny off the books after her US work authorization expired.