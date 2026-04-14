Adam Driver ‘Hurled a Chair at the Wall’ While Interacting With Co-Star, Report Says

Although he has taken steps to have a more “chill” public personality, a new report reveals that Adam Driver had “hurled a chair at the wall” while interacting with a co-star.

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In an excerpt of her new memoir Famestick, Lena Dunham recalled her Girls co-star becoming rude towards her. She claimed that he once hurled a chair at the wall next to her, then punched a hole in his trailer wall. He also screamed in her face.

“At the time, I didn’t have the skill to … it never entered my mind to say, ‘I am your boss, you can’t speak to me this way,'” Dunham penned. “And, at that point in my 20s, I still thought that’s what great male geniuses do: eviscerate you. Which is weird, because I was raised by a male genius who would never do that.”

She continued by pointing out, “I have lots of amazing men in my life. Judd [Apatow] is a great hero of mine; Tim Bevan at Working Title is a huge part of my life, and so is cinematographer Sam Levy. I just worked with Mark Ruffalo, the most thoughtful, sensitive, politically engaged, beautiful person. There’s plenty of them walking around. But there were years when I thought: Can’t I just make things that only have women in them?'”

Driver played Adam Sackler, the on-off boyfriend of Dunham’s character Hannah, in all six seasons of Girls. Dunham also wrote, directed, and starred in the show.

The show also starred Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet, and Marnie Michaels.

Adam Driver Previously Praised Lena Dunham

During a 2012 Q&A session with Interview magazine, Driver opened up about his admiration for Dunham while working with her on the set of Girls.

“Well, she definitely has insight beyond her years,” he said about Dunham. “She’s also perpetually happy, which is awesome to be around—having her in the room is really the best scenario if you’re gonna spend that much time being really intimate with someone.”

He further pointed out, “Lena’s characters—especially her female characters—are so three-dimensional and never seem in any way stereotypical, which was amazing to be a part of. It was such a collaborative group of people on-set that you couldn’t ask for better circumstances. It was just so open and young.”