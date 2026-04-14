Sia’s 5-Figure Monthly Child Support Payments Revealed

Sia is swinging from the chandeliers of financial responsibility, agreeing to hefty child support payments following her divorce from Daniel Bernad. Of course, she also took to social media to tell everyone about it.

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It all started when TMZ got their hands on divorce documents revealing Sia’s pricey parting gift to her ex. The pop star, who shares 23-month-old son Somersault Wonder Bernard with the CEO, agreed to pay Bernad a cool $42,500 a month in child support, with the payments kicking in April 1, 2026.

The outlet added that the custody split is also locked in for the former couple, who married in 2022. The couple will share legal custody and divide holidays, with Bernard getting Hanukkah and Father’s Day, while Sia takes Christmas, Easter, and Mother’s Day.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Sia is also responsible for her son’s private school tuition, health insurance, and extracurricular activities. The singer, who has two older sons, will also take out a $5 million life insurance policy with Somersault as the beneficiary in case she dies before he becomes an adult.

Sia Takes to Social Media to Confirm 5-Figure Monthly Child Support Payments

The “Chandelier” singer confirmed she’d be swinging from the light fixtures to cover the hefty monthly child support payments.

“I’m a sober working mom trying to buy peace,” Sia wrote on X on April 7, noting that California has “incredibly high child support.”

“This has been a horrific year, but it taught me how to navigate incredibly difficult situations, prioritize my family, and not absorb other people’s negativity,” the 50-year-old “Unstoppable” singer added.

Sia first filed for divorce from Daniel Bernard in March 2025, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. In her initial filing, the singer requested both legal and physical custody of their son, Somersault, with Bernard receiving visitation rights.

Just months later, Sia was seen hand in hand with Australian TV personality Harry Jowsey, who is over 20 years her junior… nothing like a new romance to distract from legal woes.

Sia and Harry Jowsey leave ‘Ca Del Sole’ Restaurant on July 19, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)









