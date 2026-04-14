20 Years After Proof’s Shooting Death, Eminem Pays Tribute to His Late Friend

Veteran rapper Eminem reflected on his relationship with his best friend, Proof, on the 20th anniversary of his death.

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Over the weekend, the “Venom” rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, posted a lengthy message on Instagram, expressing shock that two decades have passed since the D12 rapper was shot and killed at 32. Addressing his late friend by their mutual nickname, “Doody,” Eminem went into depth about Proof’s impact on his life.

“Doody, can’t believe it’s been 20 years since you’ve been gone! Not a day goes by that I don’t think about you in some way, shape, or form,” Eminem wrote alongside three candid snapshots of the duo. “You were and are still truly one of the greatest friends I ever had in my entire life, and I thank God every day that he put us in each other’s lives.”

“I feel like that happened for a reason,” the 53-year-old “Without Me” rapper continued. “Ever since the day I met you sitting on the steps of Osborne [Osborn High School] when I was handing out flyers and we rapped for each other and instantly bonded that day and never looked back!! My life would never have taken the trajectory it took had I not met you.”

“Thank you for always believing in me like I always believed in you!!” Eminem concluded.

Eminem’s Longtime Manager Also Pays Tribute to Proof

In 2006, Proof was shot and killed during an argument at a nightclub. A pool game escalated into a fight, leading club bouncer Mario Etheridge to shoot the Detroit MC three times.

Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager, also posted a message in remembrance of Proof.

“Definitely not my favorite time of the year, and this one is especially ‘difficult’. Forever grateful and humbled to have known, grown, and worked with such a great man. Can’t believe it’s been two decades,” he reflected on Instagram next to a photo of him and Proof.