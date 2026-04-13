Congressman Eric Swalwell Suspends California Governor Campaign Amid Assault and Harassment Allegations

Democratic US representative Eric Swalwell announced on Sunday that he has suspended his California gubernatorial campaign following a series of assault and harassment allegations made against him.

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In a statement on X, Swalwell confirmed his decision to end his run for governor.

“I am suspending my campaign for Governor,” he shared. “To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made – but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s.”

In response to the allegations, Swalwell’s campaign co-chairs, Congressmen Jimmy Gomez and Adam Gray, stepped down. California Democratic senator Adam Schiff rescinded his endorsement and called on Swalwell to exit the race. Arizona senator Ruben Gallego also withdrew his endorsement of Swalwell, expressing regret for having previously defended him against the allegations.

Former Speaker of the House and key supporter of Swalwell, Nancy Pelosi, had also called for him to shut down his campaign.

Swalwell previously responded to the allegations. He stated he would fight the “false allegations” made about him.

“These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the frontrunner for governor,” he said. “For nearly 20 years, I have served the public — as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women. I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action.

“My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children,” he added. “And defend our decades of service against these lies.”

Four Women Have Accused Swalwell of Assault and Harassment

Four women, including a former staff member, have accused Swalwell of assault and misconduct.

The former staff spoke to the San Francisco Chronicle last week about her experience with the congressman, stating he had sexually assaulted her whiel she was too inebriated to consent.

The woman shared that the incident occurred in 2019, when Swalwell invited her out for drinks. Not only did she not remember what happened that night, but the woman also said she wrote up next to Swalwell in a hotel room the next morning. Following the incident, she said that Swalwell distanced himself from her.

However, five years later, in 2024, the woman said she was at a charity gala honoring Swalwell. She said the two had drinks afterward, and she became inebriated. However, she remembered that she attempted to push Swalwell away and told him “No,” before he forced himself onto her.

The morning following the incident, she texted a friend stating that Swalwell had assaulted her. She also stated that she “blacked out” and “woke up once during it and even told him to stop at one point.”

“This happened one other time when I was working with him,” she had written. “But I convinced myself I was an equal party in it even though same pattern: I blacked out and he had sex with me.”

The congressman’s attorney had sent a cease-and-desist letter to the woman, saying she had “made false statements accusing Mr. Swalwell of sexual assault and nonconsensual sexual encounter.”

The other three women accused Swalwell of misconduct. They accused the congressman of sending them unsolicited, inappropriate photos and explicit messages.