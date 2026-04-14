country-singer-songwriter-shares-new-photo-on-crutches

This country star is taking “break a leg” a little too seriously. After breaking her foot in multiple places, she’s sharing her recovery journey every step of the way… complete with a cute pic of her new pink crutches.

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Country artist Paulina Jayne has opened for stars like Rascal Flatts, Brad Paisley, and Keith Urban. But it seems her latest opening act is documenting her recent, gnarly foot injury in excruciating detail.

While the “Changed” singer has been tight-lipped about how the injury occurred, she first revealed it in a February 10 Instagram post. In the slightly graphic video, Jayne is pushed through a hospital in a wheelchair and seen lying in a hospital bed. A large swelling under her right ankle prompted her to write, “Don’t recall there being a bone there before.” Despite the gruesome injury, Jayne was all smiles and gave the camera a thumbs-up.

A follow-up post a week later revealed that the right foot injury (which she later confirmed in the comments was broken in multiple places) would keep her from driving for a while.

But a broken foot can’t stop the music. The update showed the “If I Knew Me Then” singer back in her home studio, happily working on new tunes with her bandaged foot propped up on the desk.

Country Singer-Songwriter Paulina Jayne Jokes About Her Crutches Skills

Another update from earlier this month revealed that the country artist isn’t just healing—she’s thriving on some sassy new crutches. In a cute Instagram post, Jayne is seen laughing joyfully in what looks like an orthopedic doctor’s lobby. She’s propped up on a pair of crutches sporting neon pink armpit rests, proving that even injuries can’t cramp her style.

“Update: neighbors think I’m deranged for my full-speed-ahead crutch walks. Update: I took my first baby steps a couple of days ago. Also, an update: pink crutches are a great conversation piece,” she captioned the post.

However, Jayne’s most recent post from just last week was sans crutches and medical boot, hinting that she’s finally kicked the injury to the curb. Here’s hoping the country singer is 100% and happily back on two feet ASAP.