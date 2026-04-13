disneyland-guest-caught-sneaking-child-into-park

In an effort to avoid high-priced tickets, a Disneyland guest was caught sneaking a child into the popular theme park.

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A video taken by Las Vegas blogger Nef showed the child hiding behind another child in a stroller while the guest waited at the park entrance.

“Disney so expensive they smuggling kids in,” Nef wrote over the video.

“At first I thought it was a pet because of the mesh,” Nef explained to the California Post. “Then I realized it was a kid eating crackers, being as quiet as can be.”

Nef said he had been visiting the park with his own family when he saw the stroller.

“All my years of Disney visits [I’ve] never seen [a kid] stay this calm in a space so little,” he admitted. “So it made me think [it was] not his first rodeo.”

Nef further pointed out he thought the kid had been sneaked into the park before.

“So I decided to clip it and post on my TikTok,” he continued. “Never thought it would go viral.”

Disneyland tickets were significantly higher earlier this month due to spring break.

Disney Fans on TikTok Reacts to the Video

Meanwhile, TikTok users didn’t hold back from commenting about the video.

“I saw nothing, hearing nothing,” one user wrote. “Hope they have an amazing time at Disney.”

A fellow user called out the park for high ticket prices. “Disneyland really needs to be more realistic with their prices. It’s truly sad that parents with lower incomes are not able to take their children to enjoy something so many of us grew up with and loved.”

Another user pointed out, “The fact that children cost the same as an adult is ridiculous…. they used to have children’s, juniors, and adult tickets.”

However, not everyone was happy about Nef posting the video.

“Life has become messed up—everyone is filming other people’s lives and invading their privacy,” one critic wrote. “You should stop recording people; what others do is none of your business.”

Another critic noted, “Why you filming random kids at a theme [park]?”

