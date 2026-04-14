Vice President Vance Advises the Pope to ‘Stick to Matters of Morality’

Following President Trump’s verbal attack against Pope Leo, Vice President Vance advised the religious to “stick to matters of morality.”

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While appearing on Fox News on Monday, the vice president was asked about Trump’s headline-grabbing criticism of the pope. Although the politician said that Trump and Pope Leo had some policy disagreements, Vance made it clear where he stood on the topic.

“I certainly think that in some cases, it would be best for the Vatican to stick to matters of morality,” he explained. “To stick to matters of, you know, what’s going on in the Catholic Church and let the president of the United States stick to dictating American public policy. But when they’re in conflict, they’re in conflict.”

Vance further stated that he doesn’t “worry too much” about the complicated situation between Pope Leo and Trump. However, he then seems to suggest that further disagreements could occur.

Trump Stated Pope Leo Was ‘Weak on Crime’ and ‘Terrible For Foreign Policy’

In a weekend Truth Social rant, President Trump referred to Pope Leo as being “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy.”

“I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon,” the president stated. “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country.”

He further stated he didn’t want a Pope who “criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do.”

Pope Leo later responded to Trump’s comments. He said he had no fear of the Trump administration. He also has no fear speaking out “loudly” about the message of the Gospel. The religious leader noted that speaking out is what he believes he is here to do.

“I’m sorry to hear that,” Pope Leo said about Trump’s remarks. “But I will continue on what I believe is the mission of the church in the world today.”

He then added, “Too many people are suffering in the world today. Too many innocent people are being killed. And I think someone has to stand up and say there’s a better way.”