‘Little Rascals’ Alfalfa Actor Arrested

Little Rascals Alfalfa actor Brandon “Bug” Hall has been arrested after he failed to appear in court in late 2024.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the former child actor was charged in Ohio for failing to appear in court on December 31, 2024. He previously received a traffic citation on October 29, 2024, due to not having liability insurance.

Hall was arrested in 2020 for allegedly huffing air-duster cans while visiting his parents in Texas. He opened up about the incident during a January 2026 interview with The Daily Mail. At that time, he stated the huffing incident was a relapse after 15 years of sobriety. He cited Hollywood’s “high-pressure environment” as a contribution to his struggles.

The Former Child Star ‘Self-Canceled’ From Hollywood and Took a Vow of Poverty

Following the incident, Hall “self-canceled” from Hollywood. He then moved his family to Arkansas and took a vow of poverty. He shared that he gave up the fortune he made as a child actor and donated all his savings and most of his belongings.

“My goal is to maintain a life as free of any need for an income as possible,” he told Daily Mail. “If there’s a financial need that comes up, I’ll go take some work or do an odd job, for cash to fulfill that need.”

Hall stated that he was planning to go totally off-grid with a hydroelectric dam. He would also install his own plumbing and electrical systems.

He and his wife, Jill de Groff, are also homeschooling their children.

During his interview, Hall stated that his 2020 arrest was one of the best things that had ever happened to him.

“I loved making movies. I loved writing, producing, acting,” he pointed out. However, he believed that, during his career, God did not want him to give up on the entertainment industry.

“So God had to shake me up a little harder, I suppose,” Hall noted.

After his arrest, Hall decided to quit Hollywood because he didn’t want to live a life of “manipulation, of other people, in how I speak to them, in the stuff that I make or produce… including myself, as an addict.”

“I didn’t want to go work some job that was basically meaningless,” he added. “Making widgets to entertain people or distract people.”