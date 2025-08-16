California Deputy Killed Mother Of His Children And Took Own Life During Police Standoff

An off-duty California deputy, 44-year-old Jeremy Lyle, is believed to have killed the mother of his children in a domestic violence-related incident. Then, during a standoff with police, Lyle took his own life.

According to the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD), the incident occurred on Sunday, August 10. At around 7:02 p.m., SRPD officers responded to a Quigg Drive apartment.

While en route, officers learned that a man, later identified as Lyle, had handed a child to a neighbor and asked her to call 911 as the child’s mother had been hurt.

Upon entering the apartment, police found a woman having suffered at least one gunshot wound. She was declared deceased at the scene and was identified as Mari Bonnici, a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office detention specialist.

In addition to the infant child, two twin toddlers were found in the residence. All three were unharmed and have been identified as Lyle’s and Bonnici’s children.

Approximately 30 minutes after officers were initially dispatched, the SRPD was informed of Lyle’s whereabouts. He was in his truck, parked in the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office parking lot.

Lyle was found standing in the bed of his truck with a gun behind his back, as per the SRPD. Negotiations were attempted by police officers and a SWAT and Hostage Negotiations Team. At around 2:00 a.m., Lyle took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Domestic Violence Incident

SRPD detectives and the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office investigated the incident and believe that Lyle and Bonnici were in a relationship before breaking up. The fatal incident is believed to be related to domestic violence. There are no past domestic violence reports involving either Lyle or Bonnici.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Jeremy Lyle was hired back in March 2014 and has served as a resident deputy since October 2019.

“We recognize the profound shock and concern that this incident brings to our community,” the SCSO said. “Both the Sheriff’s Office and the community place immense trust in those who are dedicated to serving and protecting.”

“No level of training or experience can fully prepare us for such a tragedy. We extend our deepest condolences to both families and loved ones.”

The incident remains under investigation.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.