Wisconsin State Patrol Bureau Director And Wife Killed By Son Who Then Took His Own Life

Tragedy struck the town of Middleton as David Pabst, a Wisconsin State Patrol Bureau director, and his wife, Teri, both 64, were killed by their son, James. The 25-year-old, following a standoff with police, then took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), the incident occurred on Tuesday, July 8. At 2:21 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call placed by a family member. They reported finding both David and Teri dead in their Stonebrook Circle home in Middleton, Wisconsin.

Deputies found out that the victims’ son, James Pabst, had left the home shortly after the family member arrived.

The Wisconsin State Patrol located the vehicle on U.S. Highway 14, with the DCSO initiating a traffic stop shortly after. While James initially pulled over without issue, he proceeded to close his window and refused to exit his car.

An hour-long standoff followed, during which James failed to respond to verbal commands. Eventually, law enforcement tactically approached the vehicle and found that James had died by suicide.

Investigators believed, based on evidence found at both scenes, that James killed his parents, David and Teri, on the night of Monday, July 7.

“On behalf of everyone at the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, our sincerest condolences go out to the Pabst family, their friends, and neighbors,” the DCSO said. “While this is no longer a criminal investigation, we will do all we can to provide the surviving family members the answers and closure they deserve.”

Remembering The Pabst Family

According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, David Pabst served as the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Bureau of Transportation Safety and Technical Services director from 2013. Teri worked as an educator.

In a statement issued by David and Teri’s daughters, Lora, Danielle, and Heidi, they talked lovingly about both of them.

“They were proud grandparents to seven grandchildren and the most loving parents to all five of their children,” the statement reads. “If you were lucky enough to have encountered them in your life, you know what kind, generous, and empathetic people they were.”

The daughters described David as a man dedicated to serving others, while they said that Teri was a “kind and compassionate educator.”

The statement also talked about James. The sisters said that they were “devastated to have lost our brother James to his debilitating illness.”

“For those of you who knew him, please remember him for who he was before,” the statement added. “For those of you who have walked a similar journey yourself or with someone in your life, please don’t give up; please seek help.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.