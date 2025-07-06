Caitlyn Jenner Speaks out Following Death of Manager and Friend Sophia Hutchins

Days after Sophia Hutchins shockingly passed away at the age of 29, Caitlyn Jenner broke her silence about the tragic loss of her trusted friend and manager.

While speaking to the Daily Mail, Jenner said she was experiencing “tough times.” She then said that she did “not want to talk” about Hutchins’ fatal accident.

Hutchins died on Wednesday in Malibu, California, following an ATV accident. Sources revealed that she had been driving an ATV near Jenner’s residence when she rear-ended another vehicle carrying two passengers. The impact of the accident caused her ATV to slide off the road. It then plunged 350 feet into a nearby ravine.

Jenner and Hutchins first met in 2015 and quickly became close confidants. Hutchins eventually became the CEO and director of Jenner’s foundation. She also appeared on Jenner’s short-lived reality TV show, I Am Cait.

Although they were close, Jenner and Hutchins continuously denied they were romantically linked. In 2021, Hutchins stated she and Jenner had a “parental, familial relationship.”

“I don’t want controversy,” she said in a statement to PEOPLE. “I am just trying to live my life. Caitlyn is a parent to me. I have said that a million times. It is a parental, familial relationship. I feel so blessed and humbled to be part of such an amazing family, and that she treats me like a daughter.”

Hutchins then stated, “There’s no hanky panky. I feel like I’ve been saying that for the past five years.”

More Details Surface About Sophia Hutchins’ Death

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reported that Sergeant Eduardo Saucedo of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department revealed Hutchins had been speeding right before rear-ending the other vehicle.

“It looks like she may have been speeding and rear-ended the other car, the other party,” Saucedo explained. “And then that caused her to veer to the right and go off the cliff.”

Saucedo then said, “It doesn’t seem like she was following [the other vehicle]. I think she just came up on them and then hit the car.”

Saucedo also revealed that Hutchins tried to maneuver around the other vehicle, but was traveling too fast.

“So it looked like she tried to maneuver to go around it, but she was going too fast and just ended up clipping the rear end of that [vehicle],” he said. “Causing her to veer off and go off the cliff there.”

The passenger and the driver of the other vehicle were uninjured in the accident. Jenner was reportedly at the accident site as deputies were on the scene.

Saucedo noted the investigators will not know if drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident until the coroner’s office does the toxicology reports.