Caitlyn Jenner’s Friend Dies in ATV Crash Near Star’s Home: Sophia Hutchins Was 29

Sophia Hutchins, a trusted friend and manager of Caitlyn Jenner, has died.

Hutchins was killed in an ATV accident, according to TMZ, which cited law enforcement and family sources.

The outlet reported that Hutchins was pronounced dead Wednesday morning, July 2, in Malibu, California. Hutchins was driving an ATV near Jenner’s Malibu home when she collided with the bumper of a moving vehicle carrying two passengers. The impact forced the ATV off the road, sending it plunging 350 feet down into a ravine.

TMZ added that both passengers in the other vehicle were unharmed.

As of this writing, Caitlyn Jenner has not weighed in publicly on the death of her friend.

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins in 2020. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)



Hutchins, who is also transgender, was the CEO and director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation. They met in 2015 when Jenner announced her transition and quickly became close. Hutchins later appeared in several episodes of Jenner’s reality show, I Am Cait.

Sophia Hutchins was Inspired by Caitlyn Jenner to Complete Her Transition While in College

As reported by Deadline, Hutchins, born on April 1, 1996, in Bellevue, Washington, earned her degree in economics and finance from Pepperdine University in 2019. In her junior year, Hutchins stepped down as president of the Class of 2018 to focus on completing her gender transition. She credited Caitlyn Jenner’s transition as an inspiration. She also founded and served as the CEO of LUMASOL, a health technology company.

Hutchins was also an avid supporter of President Donald Trump. “The energy, passion, and commitment for our movement to Save America has never been greater! We will never give up!” she wrote alongside an Instagram post with her and the businessman and TV personality turned politician.

“Don’t be afraid of the word no,” she wrote on Medium in 2020, per Deadline. “Successful people, entrepreneurs, and women, more than anyone else, are told no all the time. If we allowed ‘no’ to deter us, we wouldn’t be where we are today.

“I’m ready to continue to grow and surround myself with positive, uplifting people that believe in me, my ability to execute, and my vision for the future,” Hutchins added.