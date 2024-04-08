C.J. Snare, Lead Singer and Co-Founder of FireHouse, Dead at 64

C.J. Snare, lead singer of FireHouse, is dead at the age of 64. The beloved frontman went into cardiac arrest on Friday afternoon after battling cancer since 2020.

His widow, Katherine Little, shared more information in a statement on Facebook:

“It is with a heavy heart that I write this and it’s extremely difficult to find the right words. CJ left this world on Friday, April 5th. I’ve had 8+ wonderful years with this man and I love him to his core.”

Snare was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer in 2020. After getting a second opinion, he endured a life-saving operation that allowed him to live this long. Throughout it all, he remained positive.

“He was so strong,” Little continued. “He never lost hope. All he wanted was to be the CJ that you all know and love.”

Unfortunately, Snare began experiencing issues again last spring. He then had another surgery in October of 2023.

“This last surgery left him very weak and unable to live a full life,” Little said. “I’ve been by his side from day 1 and I would have never given up on him.”

Fans, Band Members Mourn the Death of C.J. Snare

Snare passed away unexpectedly in his home on Friday afternoon after years of battling colon cancer. In a slew of posts on X (formerly Twitter), FireHouse band members expressed their grief.

Today is a sad day for Rock N Roll.

It is with great sorrow we are letting the world know we have lost our brother: CJ Snare, the rock and roll warrior, lead vocalist, and a founding member of Firehouse.

CJ snare passed unexpectedly at home Friday night, April 5, 2024. pic.twitter.com/g43FrKURPZ — FireHouse (@FireHouseBand) April 7, 2024

“He was a young 64 years old,” they continued. “As you are all aware, CJ was expected to be back on stage with the band this summer after recovering from surgery. We are all in complete shock with CJ’s untimely passing.”

“CJ was arguably one of the best vocal talents of a generation, touring the world with Firehouse non stop the past 34 years. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Snare family, Katherine Little, friends, and all our beloved fans all over the world.”

“‘Reach for the Sky’ CJ! You will be forever missed by family, friends, fans and your band mates. You’re singing with the angels now.”

Fans and other stars in the music industry also shared their devastation upon hearing this news. Kip Winger, singer and bassist, shared his condolences: “This is so sad. CJ was one of the most kind-hearted beautiful people I ever met. He was like family. A huge loss to the world. RIP CJ.”

One fan stated, “Our sincere condolences to family, band mates, friends, and fans around the world of Mr. CJ Snare in this sad and difficult moments because this great loss for the Rock N Roll family around the world. CJ will always be in our hearts and souls, he never be forgotten. #RIP”