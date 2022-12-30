Have You Tried Nail Wraps Yet? This Brand Customizes Them To Fit Your Exact Nail Shape

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Maintaining your nails can be a real pain if you’re committed to routine maintenance. Painting your nails at home requires a lot of time and patience, and while going to the salon may seem simpler, it isn’t easier on the wallet. Plus, gel manis and acrylic nails are notoriously damaging long-term.

So what options are left for achieving beautiful nails without the hassle? Does such a thing exist? We’re happy to report that it does (and no, we’re not talking about press-ons).

Nail wraps are a great option for those who want to quickly “paint” their nails using a peel-and-stick method that cuts out any drying time. Despite their convenience, most of these have the same issue as press-on nails: They’re one-size-fits-all, so it takes time and effort to trim them down to your perfect fit.

One stand-out brand, ManiMe, is revolutionizing the nail art game by tailoring its custom stick-on gels to each customer’s specific nail shape. Honestly, they’re so gorgeous, you might never be tempted to get another set of gels at the salon again!

While traditional manicures are expensive, time-consuming, and potentially harmful to your nails, ManiMe’s made-to-order peelable gel decals are affordable, easy to apply, and gentle on nails. Best of all, they last up to 10 days!

Once you’ve selected your favorite design(s), all you have to do is take five photos of your hands. ManiMe will then use your photos to create your custom nail wraps.

Aside from its seamless customization and application process, ManiMe also has some seriously swoon-worthy designs. Choose from a wide range of eye-catching, fun, and modern nail art as well as stunning, luxe solid colors created by ManiMe nail artists.

In addition, they offer pedi (also customizable) and kid’s (standard fit only) nail wraps.

When you’re ready to switch things up, simply peel the stickers off. For an even gentler method, apply lotion along the edges of your nails or soak them in warm water before removing. Alternatively, ManiMe recommends using their Take It Off Nail Cleanser along with a cuticle stick to keep your nails in tip-top shape.

With their ease of application, zero drying time, and one-of-a-kind designs, ManiMe’s stick-on gels make flawless nails possible for all.

