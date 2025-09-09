Butt Dial Allegedly Reveals Plot To Hide Flight Attendant’s Dead Body

A woman from Texas accidentally made a butt-dial voicemail and is now accused of helping to hide a flight attendant’s body, according to the New York Post. Fort Worth Police charged 62-year-old Joni Thomas with tampering with evidence.

Second Alleged Suspect Made Butt-Dial Voicemail That Incriminated Her In Murder Case

This is concerning the death of 47-year-old Rana Nofal Soluri. According to an affidavit obtained by NBC DFW, the Envoy Air flight attendant was reported missing in March. Three months later, in June, police said Soluri’s roommate, Dennis Day, admitted to killing her in his Grant Lynn Circle home.

He allegedly told investigators that Soluri was videotaping him and threatened to call the police. Day reportedly “snapped” and then strangled her to death.

Now, in September, investigators claim that Day called Thomas after the murder. The duo proceeded to allegedly transport the victim’s body about 70 miles away in Bowie. They then threw the flight attendant’s body off a bridge.

It didn’t take long for detectives to discover a voicemail, which they believe was due to a butt-dial, on Thomas’ phone, which connects her to the murder cover-up. It reportedly captures audio of her and Day struggling to move something heavy.

“Hey, help me,” said a male voice on the voicemail. You could also hear him say, “Make sure the lid’s on,” and “I got you messed up in this,” per the affidavit.

Thomas initially told police she didn’t allow Day to use her truck. She then allegedly changed her story and said Day did use her vehicle.

Thomas also said she was with him but didn’t know what he was doing, alleging that Day stopped to urinate on the bridge. She claimed that she fell asleep in the truck and woke up in his driveway.

“This is a clear effort by both [Day] and [Thomas] to deceive law enforcement and make it appear like they never left [Day’s] house in Fort Worth, Texas, when they were dumping [Nofal’s] body in Bowie, TX,” said the police in the arrest warrant.

Victim’s Sister Devastated By Death

Amidst this tragedy, NBC spoke with the victim’s sister, Nez, who described these last few months as horrible. “It’s been torture,” said Nez. “Every other day, I keep dreaming or wishing… Oh, I’ll get a phone call and maybe she just bumped her head, had amnesia—something.”

Her sister described Soluri as a proud Jordanian-Palestinian and someone who was larger-than-life. “She might’ve been in a small frame, but she had a big personality,” she said. “You would think she was six-foot-six, you know, she was strong, very opinionated.”

Nez also recalled how Day seemingly flipped after living with her sister for a year. “These people were good to her and suddenly he wasn’t, he just became a different person,” she explained.

Her sister’s death was especially hard a month ago when her birthday went by. “Her birthday passed, it was hard,” Nez said. “And then going… to get her stuff was even harder.”

Nez is now hoping that police find her body, but she’s glad that this second arrest will grant her some closure. “It’s not just about our heritage and how we put people to rest it’s, you know– she needs that. Her soul needs that. Her daughter needs that. We need that,” she said.