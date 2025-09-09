Texas Parents Allegedly Punished Children By Forcing Them To Eat Hot Chili Peppers

A Texas couple was arrested for allegedly submitting their two children, aged 6 and 7, to a series of humiliating punishments. David Gonzalez and Anita Valdez, 30 and 31, respectively, are accused of forcing their children to eat hot chili peppers, among other alleged punishments.

Videos by Suggest

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox San Antonio, police arrived at Gonzalez’s North Side home on Monday, September 1. Police had learned through the 7-year-old child’s biological mother that Gonzalez and Valdez, the child’s stepmother, had allegedly subjected them to cruel punishments.

The affidavit alleged that the girl had been handcuffed to her bed, with the minor saying she was in pain. Then, Gonzalez allegedly admitted to the handcuffing when the girl’s mother confronted him over the phone. He, however, refused to elaborate on why and hung up the phone, according to the affidavit.

Gonzales and Valdez were detained for questioning, during which they both allegedly denied handcuffing the child. However, Valdez eventually admitted to owning a pair of handcuffs. She used them to restrain the 6-year-old child due to their alleged “mental health and behavioral issues,” the affidavit said.

Further Alleged Abuse

As reported by KENS5, two juveniles living with the couple, Valdez’s children, allegedly told police that Gonzalez and Valdez restrained the children “for their safety.”

Police found two sets of handcuffs on one of the children’s beds. Then, a set of handcuffs and a ratchet strap were found on the other children’s bed, the document alleged.

The police interviewed the 6-year-old and 7-year-old children, who revealed the extent of the alleged abuse they were subjected to.

They accused Gonzalez and Valdez of only allowing them to eat once a day. The 6-year-old detailed that the latest handcuffing came about after she was caught eating in the bathroom. She was still hungry, the affidavit alleged.

Furthermore, the children were allegedly forced to eat hot chili peppers they collected from an outside bush. The 6-year-old was also given “nasty” gummies that made her sleepy, the affidavit added.

David Gonzalez and Anita Valdez were charged with injury to a child and unlawful restraint of a child under 17. Valez was additionally charged with unlawful restraint. They have been released on bond.