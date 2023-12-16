Busy Philipps’ Daughter Has Terrifying Medical Emergency at School

Dawson’s Creek star Busy Philipps recently revealed details about her daughter experiencing a terrifying medical emergency while at school in Sweden.

During her Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best podcast earlier this week, Philipps revealed that her 15-year-old Birdie suffered a seizure. The actress notably witnessed the entire situation unfold in a FaceTime session.

“I heard Marc [Silverstein] screaming for me and I was like, ‘What does this f—ing guy want now?’” Philipps shared. “And I went upstairs but then I heard his voice and I knew something was really wrong. And he just said, ‘It’s Birdie, it’s Birdie. She’s had another seizure. The paramedics are on the phone.’”

Busy Philipps also revealed to her listeners that Birdie experienced a seizure in March 2023. This time, Birdie was seeing the new Hunger Games film with a friend when she started choking and throwing up. Her friend immediately called paramedics and Birdie’s family to help.

“She’s 17, but this girl managed to get one person to go tell the theater, to shut it… down,” Philipps continued. “She got two guys that they obviously didn’t know that were sitting behind [them] – because Birdie started choking and throwing – to move Birdie gently to the ground and put her on her side. She got someone else to call the Swedish 9-1-1.”

Busy Philipps then said that the paramedics were on FaceTime with her the whole time. “She had just come out of the seizure and she was still in the post-aura state,” Busy continued. “They were like hooking her up with stuff and on FaceTime.”

Busy Philipps Recalled Birdie Calling Out For Her After the Seizure

Philipps further recalled on her podcast speaking to Birdie after the seizure episode. She noted that Birdie’s friend was holding the phone at a weird angle so she could see everything that was happening.

“She was reaching toward the camera and just saying like, calling out for me,” Busy continued. “Just saying, ‘Mama. Mama. Mama. Where are you? Mama.’”

In addition to the podcast, Busy Philipps took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her time with her daughter Birdie following the movie theater seizure.

“We’re back today and we go through most of the past week and a half in both our lives, per usual,” Philips wrote in the caption. “And I explain all the things that happened and try to get through it. Birdie is fine. I am fine. We are all going to be okay. But it’s been a time and a year.”

Busy stated she was inspired by a Charles Bukowski poem, The Laughing Heart. The post also had pictures of Birdie recovering and smiling.