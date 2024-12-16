MTA Bus Driver Stabs Passenger in Head Following Heated Argument

An MTA bus driver has been suspended from his job after he stabbed a passenger in the head during a heated argument.

Local New York City law enforcement and sources told the New York Post that the incident happened while the bus driver, identified as Ian Bascombe, was behind the wheel of the B41 at Foster and Flatbush avenues in Kensington around 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13.

The “known recidivist” passenger, Quentin Branch, had allegedly ordered Bascombe to stop after he boarded the wrong bus. However, Bascombe decided to keep driving, angering Branch. This led to a heated exchange between the two.

Branch reportedly threatened Bascombe by stating, “I’m going to break your jaw,” before hitting the bus driver in the left eye.

That was when Bascombe allegedly pulled out a “sharp object” and stabbed Branch in the head and left leg.

Both were taken to nearby Kings County Hospital for treatment before being arrested. Branch was charged with second and third-degree assault and harassment. Sources indicated that he is notorious for being a “transit offender recidivist.”

The MTA revealed that Bascombe has been working as a bus driver for 20 years.

Frank Annicaro, senior vice president of the New York City Transit Department of Buses and MTA Bus Company, issued a statement confirming that Bascombe had been suspended from service pending an internal review.

“Violence on buses puts New Yorkers at risk and is not acceptable,” Annicaro stated. “Pending internal review, this Bus Operator is being withheld from service.”



Brooklyn’s District Attorney Has Declined to Prosecute MTA Bus Driver Involved in Stabbing Incident

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office has decided not to pursue any charges against the MTA bus driver involved in the stabbing incident.

Oren Yaniv, a spokesperson for the Brooklyn DA’s office, confirmed to the Gothamist on Sunday, Dec. 15, that Bascombe’s case would not be prosecuted.

Transit Workers Union representative JP Patafio also stated that the MTA bus driver acted in self-defense.

“This guy was just harassing and haranguing the operator and spitting in the operator’s face,” Patafio explained during an interview on Sunday. “When the operator got up, he started punching him and really going after him hard, and the operator defended himself.”

Patafio further called for stronger protections for MTA bus drivers. This included partitions on buses, de-escalation training, and even a public campaign to encourage passengers to respect transportation workers.