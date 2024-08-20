human-remains-found-near-iconic-new-york-city-carousel-ride

Human remains were recovered from the East River in New York City, shocking children at a nearby famous carousel who witnessed the scene.

An enforcement officer from the city’s Parks Department discovered remains—specifically a skull and several bones, believed to be human—along the shoreline of Brooklyn Bridge Park near Dock Street around 8:45 AM on Monday, as reported by the New York Daily News.

The chilling find was made just steps from the iconic Jane’s Carousel. The iconic ride was constructed in 1922 and gifted to the park in 2011 after years of restoration. The site was also in close proximity to the Time Out Market. Of course, residents watched as police meticulously searched the area and scuba teams scoured the water for additional remains.

A parks enforcement officer made the chilling discovery near the famed carousel, according to sources. (Image via YouTube / Jane’s Carousel )

Images from the scene depict members of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner bagging remains along a rocky shoreline. Meanwhile, other personnel, including members of the New York Police Department, were observed combing through the rocks with cadaver dogs in their search for additional remains.

New York City Residents React to Human Remains Being Found at the Iconic Carousel Ride

One witness reported to News 12 Brooklyn that she observed crews handling a skull, a hip bone, and a femur. However, it remains unclear whether additional bones were recovered during the search.

The bones were said to be clad in clothing, with a pair of boots also found nearby.

Meanwhile, NYC residents were revolted by a wholesome spot in the city being used as a dumping ground for human remains.

“This is Dumbo Park,” one witness said. “I don’t understand why this would be a dumping place. And I’m happy I didn’t have my son with me,” they added.

An anthropologist from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct tests to ascertain the age, race, and gender of the remains.

The discovery occurred less than 24 hours after officers retrieved a man’s body from the water in another area of Brooklyn, according to the New York Post. The remains are believed to belong to a man in his 30s. They were found near Pier 12 shortly before 2 PM on Sunday.

Both cases are currently being investigated.