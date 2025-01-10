Bus Driver Is Fatally Shot Over $2.50 Fare

A bus driver in Georgia was tragically shot and killed during an argument over a $2.50 fare, prompting his family to call for action to address gun violence.

Videos by Suggest

On January 3, Leroy Ramos was driving his usual bus route for the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) when an argument broke out between him and three juveniles at Decatur Station, according to police reports per local station WSB-TV 2.

Police report that the incident began when three teens allegedly refused to pay the $2.50 bus fare. The situation quickly escalated, with one teen threatening to spit on the driver, Ramos, before another drew a gun and shot him multiple times.

Two of the juveniles were arrested on the spot, while the third — believed to be the shooter — fled the scene. He remained at large until January 6, when he voluntarily surrendered to DeKalb County Police. All three now face murder charges.

Family and Colleagues React to the Senseless Shooting of Georgia Bus Driver Leroy Ramos

Meanwhile, Ramos’s family has started a GoFundMe page to support loved ones and advocate for safer conditions for public service workers.

In the GoFundMe description, Ramos’ family described him as a kind and selfless person who brought joy to those around him.

“Leroy Ramos wasn’t just a bus driver; he was a loving husband, a loving father, but overall, he was a kind-hearted person who came from humble beginnings, experienced all types of adversity at such a young age, and still prevailed,” his family wrote.

“He was the type of man that would show up for anyone and everyone, even if he didn’t know them. Just one call or encounter, and he would sacrifice his last to help! A man who valued life itself; just the little things in life made him feel whole,” they added.

Ramos’s family ended their GoFundMe post with a heartfelt plea for meaningful action to address gun violence.

“This isn’t the first act of gun violence or any kind of violence within the public! As a community (all communities), we need to make a change, not just in Atlanta but all over the United States!” the family insisted. “We are in a time where all we can do is stand together!”

In a statement on January 4 following Ramos’s death, the Amalgamated Transit Union expressed grief over the loss. They also highlighted broader concerns about unsafe conditions for transit workers.

“The murder of Brother Ramos is a brutal reminder that it is long overdue for our transit agencies and elected officials to make real changes to ensure our members and riders are safe on our public transit systems,” ATU International President John Costa wrote.