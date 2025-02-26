Bus Crash in Major City Leaves 1 Dead, Several Injured

A tragic collision involving a bus, a car, and pedestrians in northwest London has claimed the life of a woman and left several others injured, including a nine-year-old child.

Police, paramedics, and London’s Air Ambulance responded to a collision on Bessborough Road in Harrow shortly after 9:15 pm on Monday, February 24th. The car’s driver remained at the scene and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, per the BBC.

A woman in her 40s, reportedly waiting on the bus, tragically lost her life, while emergency services provided treatment to four others at the scene.

A pedestrian and a nine-year-old child were transported to a major trauma center for medical treatment, per The Daily Mail. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“We treated four patients at the scene before taking two patients to a major trauma centre and discharging one patient at the scene,” spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service told the BBC. “Very sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, one person was pronounced dead at the scene,” they added.

Invesitigation Underway Following London Bus Crash

On Tuesday, shattered glass and debris remained strewn across the road and pavement, while a bus stop pole damaged in the crash had been temporarily replaced.

Police are appealing for witnesses and any road users with footage following a fatal collision in #Harrow. Emergency services were called to Bessborough Road on Monday night after a crash involving a car, a bus, and pedestrians. A woman in her 40s sadly died at the scene, while… pic.twitter.com/rYPydMk7zf — Harrow Online (@harrowonline) February 25, 2025

“I was at the back of the house so I didn’t see it happen but it sounded like an explosion,” a local recalled to the BBC of the incident.

The crash involved a Route 395 bus operated by the RAPT Group.

Lorna Murphy, Transport for London’s Director of Buses, expressed her condolences to the family and friends of the woman who was killed.

“Every death on the transport network is devastating and we’re working with the operator RATP to assist the police with their investigation,” Murphy said. “We are also working with RATP to support the driver of the bus and we have support available for anyone else affected by this tragic incident,” she added.

Authorities are analyzing CCTV footage and urging anyone who witnessed the incident or recorded any relevant material to come forward with information.