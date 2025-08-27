Burger King Is Finally Bringing Back an Fan-Favorite Breakfast Item

Burger King is bringing back a beloved breakfast offering… for a limited time.

Cini Minis, first introduced in the late 90s, have made their grand return to Burger King! These delicious, bite-sized cinnamon rolls, paired with a sweet icing dipping cup, are now available on menus nationwide.

The monarch of fast food chains took to Instagram recently to decree their breakfast offering to its loyal subjects. The post harkened back to the 90s with all over the 8-bit video game glory, featuring several animated slides with retro video game themes.

“We hear you, we see you, we respect your Cini Mini wishes 8.26.25,” BK wrote alongside the post.

According to The Food Network, BK Cini Minis debuted in 1998, vanished in the 2010s, and made a brief comeback in 2018—exclusively for Grubhub. Sweet, but short-lived!

It’s 2025, and Cini Minis are making a comeback for everyone to enjoy—though only for a limited time. Fast food fans can grab them at Burger King for just $2.99 a la carte, or opt for a combo with $5 duo bundles or $7 trio bundles.

Snack Guru and Burger King Fans Rejoice Over Breakfast Item Returning

Meanwhile, junk food influencer and blogger Snackolator broke the news of the Burger King breakfast goodness last week.

“When those Cini Minis drop next week, you’re gonna see me SPRINTING into Burger King!” the junk food aficionado wrote on Instagram.

“After years of hearing customers beg for them to come back, Burger King is bringing the glorious Cini Minis back on August 26th… they are mini cinnamon rolls with a cup of icing to DIP THEM IN!” he added.

In the comments section, loyal BK could barely contain their excitement.

“Praying it’s an all-day menu item and not just available during breakfast hours. My childhood nostalgia NEEDS this!” one fast food lover gushed. “I’m so happy, idc what else happens today,” a second hungry onlooker added. “I used to work at BK in the 90s and made so many of these. I also ate so many of these!” a third Instagram denizen declared.

“They brought them back in 2018 when I was pregnant and I cried,” yet another Burger King lover wrote.

Hey, maybe she can share her beloved Cini Minis with her now seven-year-old child… for a limited time. Let the waterworks begin again!