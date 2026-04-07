Bunnie Xo Reveals Why She Cut Off Her Sisters

Bunnie Xo has revealed why she severed ties with her sisters, describing years of conflict, emotional strain, and repeated failed attempts to repair their relationships.

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The podcast host, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, discussed the situation candidly on a recent episode of Ask, Tell, Confess. When asked whether she would consider reconnecting, she responded directly: “No. I don’t.”

She has no desire to rebuild those relationships after what she described as decades of effort.

Bunnie XO said her relationship with her older sister, Large Marge, deteriorated despite significant financial and personal support. She explained that she paid $10,000 for her sister’s emergency surgery, covered rent multiple times, and furnished a new apartment. However, Large Marge kept slamming Bunnie Xo online.

Under a post of one of Bunnie’s exes, Marge wrote how she “forgot” one of her birthdays “on purpose.” A petty, outlandish, and cruel thing to do and say publicly.

Bunnie Xo Is Fed Up Of Trying To Reconnect With Her Sisters

Ultimately, Bunnie Xo cut ties. She added that she had spent more than 30 years attempting to build a relationship, but those efforts never led to lasting change.

She also addressed her relationship with her younger sister, describing it as less hostile but still unsustainable. Although her little sister is funny and they get along, Bunnie is getting too “old” to deal with her unstable life.

“She’s not easy to get along with,” she somberly said. “I feel like I came here to be her big sister and she came here to be my little sister, and we both taught each other lessons that family isn’t always blood.”

As the full quote goes, the blood you choose is thicker than the water of the womb. And it seems like Bunnie Xo has lived that phrase.

Ultimately, “I’m f–king old as s–t. Last thing I want to do is f–king walk on eggshells around people I don’t have to.”

Sadly, her little sister has reached out repeatedly, but Bunnie isn’t answering. “She’s like ‘I love you, please unblock me.’ And I’m just like, you’re not blocked, but I have nothing to say to you. We have nothing to talk about.”