Bunnie XO Reveals Her New Hall Pass To Be Her Own Husband After Jelly Roll’s Dramatic Weight Loss Journey

Bunnie xo is celebrating her husband Jelly Roll’s dramatic weight loss journey in a way only she could. The podcast star described him as her new hall pass.

The iconic couple are not shy on social media or in front of the camera. Bunnie xo is always gushing over her husband, and in a recent Instagram post, she paid him the ultimate compliment.

Recording herself getting all hot and bothered, Bunnie XO panned the camera to Jelly Roll on TV. She captioned the post, “Ummm I think I just saw my new hall pass on TV.”

“Don’t tell my husband,” she further joked.

Jelly Roll has lost an astronomical amount of weight over the past couple of years. Enough to actualize his dream of being on the cover of Men’s Health in 2026.

The Dumb Blonde host has always supported Jelly Roll and advocated for how attractive he is. So this video isn’t exactly a surprise for her viewers, but just another reminder of how smitten she is with him.

Jelly Roll Reacts To Being Bunnie XO’s Hall Pass

Jelly Roll reacted to the video when talking to Extra. The outlet caught up with him after the live premiere of Netflix’s new Star Search.

On his 300 lbs. weight loss, Jelly Roll told them “I feel incredible, dude.”

Hilariously, he brought up the fact that he’s his wife’s new hall pass. “My wife put me on her Instagram allegedly as her hall pass,” he said. “‘Hey, alright.’ The new hall pass, dude. This is big.”

He then shared some sincere words on how his life has changed after losing so much weight. “Every way… Spiritually, I’ve gotten closer to God. I’ve gotten closer to myself. I’m a better father. I’m more present with my children. You should see it, dude. I mean, I’m coaching my son’s basketball team this year… I just feel physically better and I feel like I can physically do it,” he continued.

“When you’re 550 lbs.… you definitely don’t think about trying to coach a team, you wonder if there’s a bench you can sit on, you know?”