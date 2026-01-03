Jelly Roll’s Dream Finally Comes True As He Becomes The Cover Of Men’s Health

Jelly Roll has achieved a dream of his: to be on the cover of Men’s Health by March 2026. Yet he achieved it in the New Year after months of hard graft and dedication.

I’ve been following Jelly Roll’s weight journey for a while now, so to see him on the cover of Men’s Health ahead of schedule is delightful. It was almost a pipe dream when he shared his ambition on his wife’s podcast, Dumb Blonde.

A goal set so high that it sounded like a ‘shoot for the moon’ sort of goal. But here he is.

On January 2, Men’s Health shared the cover of their latest edition, with a proud Jelly Roll standing front and center.

The country superstar has been incredibly transparent with his struggles, both mental and physical. Every step he’s taken on his long journey to a healthier body has been shared. He’s also been a huge encouragement and inspiration to anyone else struggling with their weight.

Jelly Roll Shares The Incredible Progress He’s Made

Men’s Health reported the weight difference he’s made since they’ve been working with him.

“For his cover story, we followed Jelly over the course of a year to chronicle his epic transformation. When we first met up with him, he weighed 380 pounds—already down 160 pounds from his heaviest, in 2020. On the morning of our cover shoot at the end of 2025, he weighed in at 265.”

What an inspiring difference.

Jelly Roll himself had something to say about his journey. “When this journey started, I couldn’t get a full mile [in 30 minutes],” he told Men’s Health in July last year. “Now I could put on a pair of tennis shoes, walk out that door, do a mile loop around Hollywood Boulevard, and be back in 12 minutes and 25 seconds.”

Men’s Health have shared other posts, providing more snippets of their conversation and how his life has changed. The comments fill every time with people sharing their support and encouragement. Many also shared how his journey inspired them to get up and do something about their struggles.