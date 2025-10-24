Bunnie XO Breaks Silence About Jelly Roll Affair Revelation, Calls Out Internet Trolls

Bunnie XO is firing back against internet trolls in the wake of her husband, Jelly Roll, speaking out about having an affair in the past. The musician confessed to cheating on his wife before explaining how the two of them repaired their relationship and are doing better than ever.

However, not everyone sees it like that. One outwardly spoken person took to social media to bash Bunnie XO for taking Jelly Roll back. They wrote, “Oh my dear. Your husband had an affair on you. You took him back and have sung perfection since.”

They added, “We can’t look up to you now. Where are your friends. How can anyone support this?” The person then concluded that they would pray for the celebrity.

Bunnie XO didn’t appreciate the critic and took time to address the internet troll.

She said, “It actually takes a stronger woman to face pain head-on, do the work, and rebuild with the man she loves — instead of running or gossiping. Growth isn’t weakness, it’s grace. But not everyone’s built for that kind of strength.”

She also added, “I pray you never have to feel that pain bc you’re judging another woman’s life ❤️.”

This comes after Jelly Roll got candid about an affair. He spoke on the incident earlier this week on the “Human School” podcast.

Bunnie XO And Jelly Roll

“I don’t talk about this publicly at all, but one of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife,” he said. The singer admitted to spending a lot of time trying to repair his relationship with Bunnie XO.

“The repair has been special. And we’re stronger than we could have ever been,” he shared.

The musician blamed the infidelity on the people he was hanging around at the time.

“I was hanging around a bunch of people that were cheating on their wives,” he said. “When I was doing cocaine, I was hanging around a bunch of people that were doing cocaine. When I was drinking a lot, I was hanging around a lot of people that were drinking a lot.”

Ultimately, the musician said that he cut out a lot of those former friendships.

“I used to be proud of long-standing friendships just because they had a number attached to ‘em,” he said. “Horrible humans. But I would just be proud to say, ‘That dude’s been with me 12 years.’”