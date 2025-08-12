jelly-roll-reveals-he-suffered-painful-injury

Just before his WWE SummerSlam matchup, Jelly Roll revealed that he had suffered a painful injury while training for the big event.

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up,” the singer-songwriter discussed the intense training he underwent. “I broke my pinky week one of training by accident,” Jelly Roll explained. “It’s a constant collision.”

He then gestured to his tag team partner and WWE superstar Randy Orton and said, “Look at this mountain of a man. I walked in and I looked small compared to the guy I’m wrestling.”

“Well, that’s because you lost 200 freakin’ pounds,” Orton replied, referring to Jelly Roll’s well-known weight loss journey.

The singer then declared, “Yeah, baby!”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jelly Roll had nothing but praise for WWE’s wrestlers.

“I gave it everything I had for a couple of months, I dedicated my life to it, and I still can’t crack half of the code, a quarter of the code, that actually is a thing,” he said about the training, despite the injury. “But it’s been awesome. It taught me a lot about myself.”

Jelly Roll and Randy Orton Face Off Against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Jelly Roll and his tag team partner Randy Orton gave their all as they faced off against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at WWE SummerSlam 2025 on Aug. 2.

The country star quickly impressed the audience by shoulder-tackling Paul. Unfortunately, the defining moment in the fight was when Paul sent Jelly crashing through the WWE announcer’s table using a high-flying splash.

Despite being launched out of the ring, Jelly Roll got back into the match and chokeslammed Paul, then a bodyslam. Paul connected with the singer using a frog splash and scored a victory.

“This is about belief – believing in myself – and wanting to selfishly be a part of a beautiful moment,” Jelly Roll, an avid wrestling fan, told WWE’s Jackie Redmond, days before the match. “I love this business. I just wanna bring value.”

He then added, “I’m not here to take nobody’s spot. I want to bring value. I think this is one of the greatest ages of storytelling I’ve seen in wrestling this decade.”