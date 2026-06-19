Major ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Couple Expecting Baby

A Secret Lives of Mormon Wives fan-favorite took to social media to let the world know she’s pregnant yet again.

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On June 18, Jen Affleck announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Zac, are expecting their fourth baby.

The 27-year-old wrote, “Chapter Four. 🤍” alongside a massive photo dump featuring herself modeling a yellow gown, rocking plenty of smiles, and flaunting a growing baby bump.

Of course, a slew of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives personalities took to the comments section to weigh in on the big baby news.

“So happy for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ love you!” Secret Lives of Mormon Wives castmate Jessi Draper gushed. Meanwhile, another castmate, Miranda Hope, added, “glowing jenny🥹😍🤍.”

“Congrats bb so happy for you ❤️,” Mayci Neeley, who joined Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in 2024, shared.

Even a cast member of the ever-growing Secret Lives of Mormon Wives empire chimed in.

“Mommy 🤍🤍🤍 can’t wait to see you as a mom of 4!!” The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County‘s Abery Woods wrote.

‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Couple Welcomed Their Third Baby Last July

Jen and Zac are already parents to three tots: Nora, 4, Lucas “Luca” Lowell, 2, and Penelope, whose birth was announced in July 2025.

“Baby Penelope is here 🤍 & she is perfect,” Affleck wrote alongside several shots of herself and the new baby at the time.

Jen Affleck showing off a previous baby bump. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

“Going unmedicated was truly the most painful but empowering experience of my life,” she added. “I could not have done it without Zac and my supportive doula! I’m so grateful and so happy that Penny is earth side now.”

Here’s hoping her next upcoming birth is just as inspiring.