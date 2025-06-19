Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Mark ‘Huge Win’ in IVF Process

Jelly Roll, the rapper-turned-country singer, and his podcaster wife, Bunnie Xo, are celebrating good news about their in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey.

On Monday, Bunnie Xo, whose real name is Alyssa DeFord, shared an emotional video on her Instagram. In the clip, the 44-year-old revealed a “huge win” after receiving an important phone call about her IVF treatment.

“When you just got the call you’ve been waiting on for 5 months since this IVF journey started,” Bunnie Xo wrote. “All the tears, the hopelessness & the struggle, God finally said, ‘Here.'”

In the comments of her post, Bunnie Xo explained that she’s not pregnant yet but has made progress in her journey. “This is not a pregnancy announcement – we won’t announce that,” she explained. “This is just a huge win for us.”

Jelly Roll Has Two Children From a Previous Relationship

This would be the first baby for Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll together. However, she is already a stepmom to her husband’s two children, Bailee Ann, 16, and Noah Buddy, 7.

In March, Bunnie Xo shared a TikTok updating fans on her and Jelly Roll’s journey to parenthood. She revealed that she is currently undergoing IVF treatments as part of the process.

“I’m literally going through IVF treatments right now — the hormones, the shots, all that,” she explained. “I’m going through all of the emotions, the rollercoaster, [and] the worry, just so that I can have a little piece of my husband and me — just a little piece wrapped in skin— to just add to the other two beautiful children that we have together.

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll, 40, is getting into shape to be a dad well into his golden years.

Jelly (real name Jason Bradley DeFord) joined the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast and shared that he lost over 60 pounds to live longer, watch his kids grow, and keep up with any future additions to his family.

“My wife and I are talking about having a baby, and it really made me realize that at almost 40, I was like, it means I got to live to at least 60. I got to see this kid into college,” Jelly Roll explained.