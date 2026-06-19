anne-hathaway-expecting-third-child-with-partner

Anne Hathaway is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, taking to social media to show off her baby bump.

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The 43-year-old actress took to Instagram today with the exciting news. In a video set to the tune of “Baby I’m Yours,” Hathaway, dressed in a flowy white dress, strolls into the frame. With a dramatic flair worthy of The Devil Wears Prada, she drops her arms to reveal a growing baby bump before smiling, hugging her stomach, and dashing out of the shot.

“x Baby, I’m yours x,” she wrote alongside the cute post.

Fans of the Interstellar actress took to the comments to congratulate Hathaway on the upcoming little one.

One fan gushed,”mom to three, mother to many!!!!” with another adding, “OMG !!! CONGRATULATIONS 🤍🥹.”

“You look beautiful! ❤️ So happy for you! Congrats!” a third onlooker shared.

Meanwhile, fashion icon Donatella Versace also weighed in.

“GLOWING!! Congratulations, my gorgeous, gorgeous Anne. Sending you all the love in the world,” the 71-year-old wrote.

Hathaway has been married to Shulman, a 45-year-old actor, producer, and jewelry designer, since 2012. The couple welcomed their first son in 2016 and their second in 2019.

Anne Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman back in April. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Hathaway, who will appear in The Odyssey later this summer, has previously admitted that she didn’t feel “fully landed” until she became a mother.

“I didn’t feel fully landed and fully here until I was a mom,” the actress told WSJ Magazine in 2022. “It’s not like I was lacking integrity, but it made me want to be completely, on every level, true to my word.”

“And that meant stopping any nonsense that I had going on inside myself,” she continued. “And it’s little breaks that you give yourself sometimes when you know that you’re not being your best self.”