Bullfighter Gored To Death After Taunting Animal

A horrifying video captured the moment when a bull gored a bullfighter to death after he taunted the animal. This tragedy occurred at a bullfighting festival in Colombia on Saturday.

Videos by Suggest

Bull Fatally Strikes Bullfighter After Being Taunted

According to the New York Post, 35-year-old Yovanis Márquez was the bullfighter who died at the festival that took place in the town of Fundación. Video footage of the shocking incident was shared on social media, showing Márquez’s fatal injury.

The brave bullfighter charged straight toward the creature, planning to jump over it. Instead, the bull anticipated him and rammed him. Márquez was flung to the ground by the bull, being struck multiple times by the sharp horns.

The bullfighter quickly got to his feet with the help of witnesses and initially seemed okay. But unfortunately, it was only seconds later that he collapsed.

One bystander spoke with El Tiempo about the aftermath of the bull attack. “He stood up as if he was fine, but the blood was flowing,” they said. “It was only a few seconds before he fell to the ground.”

Márquez was rushed to a local hospital but was sadly pronounced dead upon arrival. The bull’s horns reportedly wounded his neck, proving to be fatal.

Bullfighter’s Death Sparks Controversy

Este es el momento en que un hombre identificado como Yovani Romo fue alcanzado por un toro en las corralejas de Fundación, Magdalena.



El hombre falleció ayer tras ser corneado por un toro malherido, en un acto de defensa propia, en medio de las "fiestas" del municipio.



El año… pic.twitter.com/oe8oUIp0aD — Plataforma ALTO (@PlataformaALTO) August 10, 2025

Plataforma ALTO, a Colombian animal rights group, shared this video with a statement of their own. “The man passed away yesterday after being gored by an injured bull, in an act of self-defense, during the “festivities” of the municipality,” the translated post said.

“Last year, in Colombia, the ‘No más Olé’ law, authored by Senator Esmeralda Hernández, was passed, banning bullfights throughout the country.”

ALTO hopes to bring awareness to the dangers of bullfights in an effort to stop them from happening. “It is time to also say: NO MORE CORRALEJAS! Yes to prohibition, no to ‘regulations.'”

Márquez’s death is a shocking one due to his experience in bullfighting. He was “widely known on the popular bullfighting circuit for his speed and skill in dealing with bulls,” said El Tiempo.

“He was no amateur; in previous years, he had earned the respect of the public for his daring maneuvers and for successfully dodging charges that left more than a few breathless.”

The outlet described his fatal actions as a “miscalculation of the distance and height. This mistake “left him exposed to the lethal blow of the animal’s horns.”