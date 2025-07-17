Major Music Festival’s Main Stage Goes up in Flames

The Tomorrowland music festival faced a major setback when a massive fire completely destroyed its main stage yesterday.

However, organizers of the beloved Belgian electronic music festival said they will go ahead as planned.

“Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged,” organizers of the festival wrote on Instagram. They also confirmed that no fatalities occurred.

Smoke caused by a fire billows above the site of the Tomorrowland electronic music festival in Boom, northern Belgium, on July 16. (Photo by TOM GOYVAERTS/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

Tomorrowland organizers announced that the DreamVille campsite will open on July 17, hosting a variety of events and performances. Meanwhile, additional events in Brussels and Antwerp are set to proceed as scheduled.

“So glad no one was hurt!! But my heart is breaking for the creative team who worked so long to make such a beautiful mainstage,” one music fan wrote in the comments section to the announcement. “Sending lots of love and hope everyone will have an amazing time despite this setback!” another comment read.

This aerial photo reveals the aftermath of fire damage to the main stage of Tomorrowland. (Photo by -/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

The festival will take place from July 18 to 20 in Boom, south of Antwerp, with a second weekend from July 24 to 27. Organizers stated, “We are focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend. More updates and detailed information will be communicated as soon as possible.”

Recent social media videos capture thick clouds of smoke billowing over the stage, creating a scene of chaos.

A fire has broken out on the Tomorrowland mainstage just one day before the festival is set to begin. pic.twitter.com/4Gb6VlDp01 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 16, 2025

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, firefighters and law enforcement have confirmed that all emergency services are actively responding at the scene, per Variety.

This year’s festival features artists like Swedish House Mafia, Dillon Francis, Deadmau5, David Guetta, Steve Aoki, and Eric Prydz. Over 400,000 people are expected to attend across two weekends.