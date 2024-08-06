Bullet Goes Through Wall, Strikes Father of 2 in the Head While He Was Napping at Home

A 33-year-old father of two is in critical condition after being struck by a stray bullet while sleeping in his home last week.

On the afternoon of August 1st, after returning home from his job as a delivery truck driver, Hua settled down for a nap. As he slept, a bullet pierced through the wall, and also struck the headboard. Tragically, the bullet entered his head, exiting through his left eye.

Kuang’s sister, Jasmine Kuang, has established a GoFundMe to help aid in his recovery. Following the shooting, Kuang underwent a seven-hour surgery. He is currently in the ICU on life support, “fighting for his life,” as stated on the fundraising page.

Kuang resides with his wife of seven years, their daughters aged 7 months and 3 years, and his parents. Fortunately, no other family members in the home sustained injuries, according to The Mercury News.

Run Hua Kuang and his young family. (Image via GoFundMe).

The Oakland Housing Authority Police Department is currently investigating the incident. Of course, the department remains in touch with Kuang’s family to offer support and services. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear. As of now, no arrests have been made, nor has any information about a potential suspect been disclosed.

The GoFundMe For the Father Struck by a Stray Bullet is Just Shy of Its Goal

The GoFundMe campaign, which has received more than 3,000 donations and raised over $192,000 of its $200,000 target, emphasizes that the shooting has left Kuang’s entire family understandably traumatized and deeply distressed.

“This tragedy has created a severe financial burden for our family,” the campaign reads. “Furthermore, Hua’s absence is even more of a hardship and struggle since he is the only one who can speak limited English and take care of the responsibilities and communications for the household.”

Kuang immigrated to the U.S. from Taishan, China, in 2005. He was the sole breadwinner for his family. The campaign states that he’s a man whose life has been characterized by discipline and devotion as a husband, father, and son.

“We are keeping Hua in our prayers for a miracle,” the campaign pointed out.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact OHA police at 510-535-3100 or their tip line at 510-535-3155. Darolyn Davis, a communications representative for OHA, stated that the agency is in touch with the family and is offering support and services.