buffalo-bills-to-offer-taylor-swift-themed-concessions-at-chiefs-game

With the Kansas City Chiefs set to take on the Buffalo Bills in the NFL divisional round on Sunday, Jan. 21, the Bills are offering fans a Taylor Swift-themed concession stand during the big game.

TMZ reports that Delaware North, which is a vendor for the Bills’ Highmark Stadium, will be featuring Swift-themed food options while the Bills play against the Chiefs. One of the meals is known as the “Bad Blood Waffle Fries,” which features two feet of fries with blue cheese and BBQ pork. Another option is called “Karma Quesadilla,” which has chicken tenders, bacon, and pork belly.

In a statement to Buffalo’s WKBW, Delaware North spoke about the game’s menu. “Our culinary team has again designed a great menu for the Divisional playoff game this weekend, with several new items for fans as they cheer on the Bills. We had a lot of fun with this week’s menu – adding a few new options that celebrate this incredible rivalry with the Chiefs and their star-studded fans.”

Although her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, will be going up against the Bills this week, there hasn’t been any confirmation that Taylor Swift will be present for the big game. Other items on the big game’s menu are Kansas City Bowl of Tears BBQ, The Grape Davis, and 2-Foot Nachos.

Sources Say Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Are ‘Really Happy Together’ While ‘Stil Seeing Where’ the Relationship Is Going

Meanwhile, sources recently told PEOPLE that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are really happy together.

“They’re having a lot of fun,” one insider stated. “But they’re still seeing where it goes.”

The comment comes just weeks after Travis Kelce opened up to WJS Magazine about his relationship with Taylor Swift. He admitted that he’s never dated someone with the “kind of aura” that she has. He also hasn’t shied away from talking about the relationship.

“But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it,” he explained. “The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets, and she’s just living, enjoying life.”

Taylor Swift was also pretty open about her relationship with Kelce. During her interview for Time’s Person of the Year 2023, she didn’t hold back. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” she said. “We’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.”

Swift is currently preparing to head to Europe for another round of her Eras Tour.