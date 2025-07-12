Bucks County, Pennsylvania Man Sentenced For Decapitating Father, Posting Video Online

Justin Mohn, the 33-year-old who brutally beheaded his father and then posted a video online showing him delivering a disturbing manifesto with the recently decapitated head of his father, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to a release issued by the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, Justin Mohn was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday, July 11, for murdering his father.

Mohn was convicted of murder, two counts of terrorism, two counts of possession of an instrument of crime, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a weapon, criminal use of a communication facility, terroristic threats, defiant trespassing, and abuse of a corpse.

“The conviction of Justin Mohn closes a dark chapter, but the scars left by his monstrous actions will undoubtedly remain,” District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said during a press conference following Mohn’s sentencing.

Brutal Murder

The violent incident occurred on January 30, 2024. Michael Mohn, Justin’s father, was found dead by his wife after she returned home from work. Responding police officers found that Michael had been decapitated in the residence’s bathroom. Alongside the body were a machete and a large knife.

An autopsy revealed, shortly after, that Michael had died of a single gunshot wound to the head. Then, the decapitation ensued, with his body showing no signs of defensive injuries.

Following the brutal murder, Justin Mohn uploaded a 15-minute video to YouTube. In it, he is shown delivering a manifesto, with his father’s head on display.

In the footage, played during his trial, Mohn expresses his contempt for the government and his former employer. He called for a “revolution” and the killing of federal employees.

The video garnered thousands of views before being removed from the platform.

Meanwhile, Justin Mohn fled the murder scene with his father’s vehicle. He arrived at the National Guard Training Center in Indiantown Gap, Lebanon County, where he was apprehended. Reportedly, he had attempted to enter the military installation.

Overwhelming Evidence

An overwhelming amount of evidence showed that Justin Mohn had premeditated his father’s brutal murder extensively. Furthermore, an investigation into his internet searches displayed an intention to carry out violent attacks.

This was complemented by his writings in which he elaborated a “battle plan.” The “plane” included, among many disturbing things, instructions on how to build explosives.

During his trial, Mohn admitted to his father’s murder, but claimed, shockingly, that he had attempted to conduct a citizen’s arrest, to which his father resisted. His testimony was labeled as “complete and utter nonsense” by First Assistant District Attorney Edward Louka.

During Mohn’s sentencing hearing, powerful victim impact statements were delivered by Michael’s family. He was regarded as a beloved and respected man who served as a federal employee with the Army Corps of Engineers. Above all else, however, he was remembered as a loving husband and father.

“I miss being his wife and having his arm around my shoulders making me feel safe and unconditionally loved,” Denice, Michael’s wife, said.