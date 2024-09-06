5-children-arrested-for-brutal-murder-of-80-year-old-dog-walker

An unspeakable tragedy occurred in the United Kingdom last weekend. And unfortunately, the tragedy involves five children – all under the age of 16.

An elderly U.K. man was murdered in the park while he was walking his dog. 80-year-old, Bhim Sen Kohli was brutally attacked by a group of children. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

Elderly Man Murdered By Group Of Children

An even more daunting detail in this horrifying story is that Kholi was less than a mile from his home. One neighbor noted that the group of teenagers kicked him in the spine and neck during the brutal attack.

“He had been taking the dog for a walk. They pushed him, they kicked him in the neck, kicked him in the spine,” one neighbor said.

“He was about 30 seconds away from getting home. He’s always been very active – he has three allotments. We’ve lived here for 40 years.”

Neighbors React to Tragic Death

Another neighbor added that you could hear the victim screaming in pain after the violent attack.

“I heard a commotion outside, and he was lying in the park, screaming in pain. He said he was violently pushed over,” they added.

Details are still being gathered on the attack, specifically why Kohli was targeted. Another one of his neighbors noted that he would frequent that park to walk his dog and wasn’t a troublesome person. Which has many people puzzled about why this happened in the first place.

“He loved his dog and loved his family,” another neighbor said. “I don’t know why anyone would have wanted to do something like this to him.”