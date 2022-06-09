Why Bryce Dallas Howard, Jessica Chastain Couldn’t Be More Different From Each Other

While there are enough blonde actresses in Hollywood to start a country of their own, there are two red-headed actresses who are constantly confused for one another. Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain couldn’t be any more different, but through a twist of fate the two A-list actresses look so similar they could be sisters! Despite their döppelgänger looks and many other similarities, they took two very different paths to get them to where they are today.

Hollywood Twins Jessica Chastain And Bryce Dallas Howard

There are so many blondes in Hollywood that it’s not unusual for a naturally blonde actress to dye her hair red to stand out from the crowd. Take Emma Stone and Amy Adams for example. There are still real red-heads out there, of course, and two of the most famous examples are Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard.

TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 09: Actress Jessica Chastain (L) and Actress/Producer Bryce Dallas Howard attend kate spade new york and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Celebration of Women In Film During The Toronto International Film Festival at The Harbord Room on September 9, 2011 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for kate spade new york)

The two have no doubt bonded over the years after being mistaken for the other so often. Both have bright red hair, of course, and light-colored eyes. Howard’s eyes appear bluer while Chastain’s look a bit more green. Even their features look similar, with wide smiles and long straight noses hanging above strong chins. It’s somewhat wild to us that the two have never played sisters when it’s so clear to see how similar they appear.

Related: Kate Middleton To Reunite With Her Royal Döppelgänger Princess Mary

They’re close in age, with their birthdays in the same month, even. Chastain turned 45 years old at the end of March, while Howard rang in 41 at the beginning of the month. Howard and Chastain are also both moms of two. Howard got the jump start on her family in 2007 when she welcomed her son Theodore and again in 2012 with the birth of her daughter, Beatrice.

So Many Eerie Similarities

Chastain, who keeps her personal life deeply under wraps, has two daughters. One she welcomed in 2018 and the birth of her second daughter was revealed in 2020 when Chastain and her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo were spotted out walking with a stroller.

NEW YORK – JULY 26: Actress Bryce Dallas Howard arrives at the New York film premiere of “The Village” on July 26, 2004 at Prospect Park, in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Though there are a shocking number of similarities between the two famous leading ladies, there’s a world of differences as well. Howard and Chastain could not have had two more dissimilar upbringings. Howard, of course, is the daughter of former Happy Days star and current director, Ron Howard.

Related: Ron Howard Tells Tragic, Yet Heartwarming Story About His Parents Last Visit To New York

He did his best to keep the glitz and glam away from his family by raising his kids on a farm in Greenwich, Connecticut. There they were given little access to television, though Howard was able to convince her father to let her become an extra on the set of some of his films.

Thus began her early love of acting, leading her to take acting classes. She also honed her craft on the stage, which is where she caught the attention of director/producer/writer M. Night Shyamalan and he cast her in his film The Village. The rest, as they say, is history.

Some Major Differences

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 27: (US TABS AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Actor Jessica Chastain attends the after party for Al Pacino stars in Oscar Wilde’s “Salome” on April 27, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

Chastain, on the other hand, doesn’t come from Hollywood royalty. She was born to teenage parents in Sacramento, California, and was estranged from her biological father until his death in 2003. She was raised by her mother and stepfather and enjoys a close bond with her maternal grandmother. Chastain has long avoided sharing many personal details about her family, though she did mention she was the first person in her family to not have a child by the age of 17.

Chastain also showed an early interest in acting and began her career on the stage while she was just out of college. Though they took entirely different paths to superstardom, there were still similarities on those paths that show the two famous women have more in common than they don’t.

More Stories From Suggest