Bruno Mars is mourning a heartbreaking family loss after confirming the death of his beloved father, Peter Hernandez, at the age of 74. No cause of death has been established.

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The Grammy-winning singer shared the devastating news on Thursday, November 19, through an emotional Instagram tribute featuring several personal photographs of his father, including a touching image of the pair embracing in a hospital bed.

Mars revealed that he managed to hug his father for the final time just one week before his passing.

“Last week I got to hug my father one last time,” the 41-year-old singer wrote.

The musician also credited Hernandez with shaping his life and introducing him to the world of music.

“If you’ve ever seen me talk about him I’ve always said that he’s the man that taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music,” Mars continued.

Bruno Mars Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To His Late Dad

The singer also remembered how his father raised him alongside his four sisters and brother. He described Hernandez as the greatest father in the world and expressed how deeply he would miss him.

“I Love you Pops. Kiss mom up there for me,” Mars concluded. He lost his mother, Bernadette San Pedro Bayot, in 2013 at the age of 55 following a brain aneurysm.

The Brooklyn-born musician Peter Hernandez worked as a percussionist and led a doo-wop group called the Love Notes in Hawaii. He also introduced his children to performing, giving Bruno opportunities to showcase his talents from an early age.

Mars famously performed as a young Elvis Presley impersonator during his childhood, with his father helping him develop his passion for entertainment.

The singer now faces life without the man he credits with teaching him everything he knows about music.