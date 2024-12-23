Bruce Willis’ Wife Posts Rare Video of Actor Amid His Health Battle

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis expressed her love for her husband this weekend by posting a rare video of the actor to Instagram.

Photo via Emma Heming Willis Instagram

The short video was shared on Emma’s personal Instagram within her stories. The clip showed Bruce sitting outside, yodeling for the camera.

“Yodel-oh-hoo-hoo!” he said in the clip.

“Alright folks, this is…” Bruce added before breaking out into laughter. The caption on the story read, “Him. Always.”

It’s not clear whether the video was a throwback or something filmed more recently. As previously reported, Bruce was diagnosed with apashia in 2022, followed by a second diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

“Aphasia is a disorder that affects how you communicate,” according to the Mayo Clinic. “It can impact your speech, as well as the way you write and understand both spoken and written language.”

Bruce Willis’ Family Shares His Diagnosis With Fans

The family, including Bruce ex-wife, Demi Moore, and the three kids they share, announced his diagnosis via Instagram in 2022. Emma also spoke about his frontotemporal dementia the following year.

“As his language started changing, it [seemed like it] was just a part of a stutter, it was just Bruce,” Emma told Town & Country. “Never in a million years would I think it would be a form of dementia for someone so young.”

“This disease is misdiagnosed, it’s missed, it’s misunderstood, so finally getting to a diagnosis was key so that I could learn what frontotemporal dementia is and I could educate our children,” she continued. “I’ve never tried to sugarcoat anything for them. They’ve grown up with Bruce declining over the years. I’m not trying to shield them from it.”

Along with the video Emma posted, she also shared a few throwbacks with her followers. One photo was in black and white, featuring Emma, Bruce, and their two daughters. The caption read, “Them. Always.”

Another sweet image captured Bruce helping one of their daughters play golf, while the other photo showed him on a teacups ride with the second daughter.