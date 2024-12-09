Demi Moore Shares Update on Bruce Willis’ Health Amid Aphasia and Dementia Struggles

During a recent interview with CNN, Demi Moore gave fans an update on ex-husband, Bruce Willis’, health. Willis is currently battling aphasia and a form of dementia that has caused him to leave acting behind.

“He is in a very stable place at the moment… given the givens,” Moore said. “It’s so important for anybody who’s dealing with this to really meet them where they’re at. And from that place, there is such loving and joy.”

Willis’ family made a joint announcement back in 2022 about his diagnosis, stating that he would not be returning to acting.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the statement read.

The family continued, “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Aphasia is a disorder that affects how you communicate. It can impact your speech, as well as the way you write and understand both spoken and written language.”

Although Moore and Willis divorced in 2000 after 13 years of marriage, they have remained close friends. The two share three daughters together, Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30. Since then, Willis remarried to Emma Heming in 2009. The couple share two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

The Substance actress previously spoke about her ex’s health at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival back in October.

“The disease is what the disease is, and I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is,” she said at the time. “When you’re holding on to what was, I think it’s a losing game.”