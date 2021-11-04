Bruce Willis Unrecognizable In Halloween Costume Alongside Daughters

When it comes to dressing up for Halloween, some celebrities genuinely go all out, sparing no expense to create the perfect costume. From trending cultural references to extravagant makeup, this year’s Hollywood Halloween costumes were certainly a spectacle. Among those who looked nothing like themselves for the holiday included Bruce Willis, who embraced the day with a haunting mask.

What Did Bruce Willis Wear For Halloween?

This Halloween, Bruce Willis had no problem getting into character, as evidenced by his wife’s Instagram post. On Monday, Willis’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a couple of pictures from the family’s Halloween weekend.

The first photo featured the couple’s two daughters, Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn, smiling as they dressed up as a jester and an inflatable unicorn. While Willis’s daughters opted for costumes with a cuter feel, the actor’s costume was just the opposite.

Bruce Willis sported a terrifyingly lifelike mask that made him unrecognizable, and his wife even joked about it in her caption. “Hope you had a Happy Halloween. We sure did AND we picked up this rando guy along the way, just don’t tell my husband,” Heming Willis jokingly wrote.

Apparently, the mask Bruce Willis wore wasn’t the first time it made an appearance in the family. The Die Hard star’s 30-year-old daughter, Scout Willis, commented under the picture, “This mask remains horrifying.. what a family heirloom.” Other followers were quick to comment how different the actor looked, too.

Other Impressive Celebrity Halloween Costumes In 2021

Although Bruce Willis’s costume was indeed impressive (and terrifying), he wasn’t the only celebrity who went all out for Halloween. One costume that generated a lot of attention was Harry Styles’, as he dressed up as Dorothy from The Wizard Of Oz. Styles invited fans to dress up in costume as he performed a concert at Madison Square Garden. Of course, the singer went all out, sporting a gingham micro dress and a pair of ruby red slippers.

Lizzo also had all eyes on her as she dressed up as Baby Yoda, covering her entire body with green paint. Other noteworthy costumes include Meghan Thee Stallion’s take on Cruella de Vil, Lil Nas X dressed as Voldemort, and Ariana Grande dressed as a mossy swamp monster.

Other celebrities, like Janelle Monae, seemed to already be anticipating Christmas. The actress dressed in an eerily accurate Grinch costume that had fans in awe of the accuracy. One thing’s for sure, several celebrities jumped at the chance to display their Halloween spirit.