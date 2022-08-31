Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Opens Up About How She’s Dealing With His Health Issues

People around the world were shocked when Bruce Willis’ loved ones announced that he was suffering from aphasia earlier this year. Recently, his wife Emma shared a video on Instagram that shows off how she’s been spending her time since the diagnosis.

Emma Shares Glimpses Of Her ‘Summer Of Self Discovery’

“This was the summer of self discovery—finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active,” Emma captioned a video that showed a montage of her gardening, working out, painting a picnic table, and playing tennis.

“My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live alongside it,” she continued. “As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillistold me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too #nationalgriefawarenessday#griefawareness #liveitup”

Willis’ loved ones—including the two daughters he shares with Emma and the three daughters he shares with his ex-wife Demi Moore—have all been grappling with the actor’s diagnosis this summer.

Willis’ Aphasia Diagnosis

The family all posted the same statement on their social media accounts to share Willis’ aphasia diagnosis. Aphasia is a disorder that causes an inability to comprehend or form language due to damage in specific regions of the brain. People of any age can contract aphasia, but it is more common in those who are middle-aged or older.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the statement read. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

The Family’s Time Together Since The Diagnosis

Willis has retired from acting, but Emma has been keeping fans updated on the actor. One post sees the couple arm-in-arm in the woods. “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat #offthegrid,” she captioned the picture. Emma has also shared videos of Willis playing harmonica and spending time with their daughters, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.

The 67-year-old actor and his loved ones are facing this latest challenge with grace and enjoying quality time together, inspiring many around the world who are dealing with similar situations.

