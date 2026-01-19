Bruce Springsteen’s Expletive-Filled Message To ICE In Minneapolis

Bruce Springsteen has a stark expletive-filled message for ICE in Minneapolis. He told the federal agents to “get the f–k out” of Minneapolis.

Springsteen paused performing during a recent concert to venture into the world of politics and ongoing news. The Boss had been performing at a Parkinson’s disease charity benefit in Red Bank, New Jersey.

During the show, Springsteen dedicated the 1978 song “The Promised Land” to Renee Good, who was killed by an ICE officer earlier this month.

“I don’t want to be out of order tonight,” Springsteen said. “I wrote this song as an ode to American possibility. It’s about a beautiful but flawed country — the country we are and the country we could be.”

Springsteen explained that America is “living through incredibly critical times.” He urged fans to stand up against ICE.

Bruce Springsteen Speaks Out

“If you believe in the power of the law and that no one stands above it, if you stand against heavily armed, masked federal troops invading an American city using Gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens,” he also said.

“If you believe you don’t deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest, then send a message to this president — ICE should get the f–k out of Minneapolis,” he continued.

“This song is for you and the memory of American citizen and mother of three Renee Good,” Springsteen also added.

Springsteen’s comments come amid clashes in Minneapolis. Springsteen has long been critical of Donald Trump and his politics. Previously, he called the administration “incompetent and treasonous.”

“Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism, and let freedom ring,” Springsteen said at the time.

Trump called Springsteen “highly overrated.”

“I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a foreign country to speak badly about the President of the United States,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Never liked him, never liked his music, or his radical left politics — and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy. Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK,” Trump also added.