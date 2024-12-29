Brooks Nader Steps Out With Gleb Savchenko in Shockingly Sheer Top: See the Pics!

While continuing to fuel relationship rumors, Brooks Nader stepped out with Gleb Savchenko donning a sheer top and ring on that finger over the weekend.

Videos by Suggest

According to People, the duo, who were paired during the 33 Season of Dancing With the Stars this past fall, was spotted out and about at a restaurant in West Hollywood on Friday, Dec. 27. Nader appeared to be wearing a large pear-shaped diamond ring while walking with Savchenko.

The Sports Illustrated model also attracted attention in a sheer black top, a matching blue blazer, and a pencil skirt.

The outing comes just days after Nader and Savchenko spent the holidays with Savchenko’s daughter, Olivia. Savchenko shared photos of the trio celebrating together on Instagram.

“I don’t need anything else ♾️,” the Russian dancer stated in the Instagram post.

Nader and Savchenko reportedly broke up in October following their elimination from Dancing With the Stars. The duo finished 9th place on the show. Nader revealed details about the split to People.

“He did break up with me over text randomly,” she stated. “And I was like, ‘Wait a minute, this would be great. Let me upgrade everything, including my phone, and let’s just make a commercial out of it.’”

Nader praised Savchenko earlier this month while speaking to People.

“Listen, he’s such a great person and a great guy,” she told the media outlet. “And I’ve loved getting to know him, and I’m having fun hanging out with him.”

Brooks Nader Says Her New Bling Is a ‘Divorce Ring’

As rumors continue circulating about her relationship status, Nader clarified what the “new bling” on her finger is.

The model confirmed to People that the ring was not from a proposal but a “divorce ring” she had designed with jeweler Ring Concierge.

“Why should guys have all the fun? This is my divorce ring—a nine-carat offset pear on a simple gold band—that I designed with my longtime jeweler, Ring Concierge,” she explained. “It’s my way of celebrating the next chapter of my life. Women deserve to buy themselves something fabulous just because so why not a sick divorce ring?!”

The media outlet reported that Nader first wore the ring in late November while leaving a Dancing With the Stars rehearsal. A few weeks later, she wore it again while out with Savchenko in West Hollywood, California.

Nader was previously married to Bill Haire, but divorced after four years in 2022. Nader’s rep explained the break-up was amicable.

“She’s a busy person and career wise she’s on top of the world,” a source told People at the time. “All relationships are hard and some can be salvaged, some can’t. They’re both truly amazing people. They have just decided to go their separate ways.”



