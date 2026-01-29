brooklyn-beckham-resurfaces-on-social-media-days-after-publicly-addressing-family-fallout

Days after revealing that he is no longer speaking to his family amid a fallout, Brooklyn Beckham has resurfaced on social media.

Videos by Suggest

The eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham appeared unbothered as he and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, enjoyed a nice meal in a series of photos posted on Instagram. The couple was also seen sharing a steamy kiss in a separate photo.

Brooklyn previously stated that he is no longer speaking to his parents and revealed more details about the fallout within the Beckham family.

“I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”

Brooklyn then noted that he has no interest in reuniting with his family. “I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

“Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media,” he pointed out. “Mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out.”

Sources Say David and Victoria Beckham Would ‘Take’ Back Their Son Brooklyn ‘In a Minute’ Amid Fallout

Despite Brooklyn’s stance on the situation, sources have said David and Victoria Beckham would “take” their eldest son “in a minute.”

“They’re afraid of losing their son,” an insider recently told PEOPLE. “And would take him back in a minute. They are a close family, too. Just in a different way than Nicola’s family is.”

The source further stated that the Beckhams are upset following Brooklyn’s public statement. “They love Brooklyn and are horrified about everything,” they pointed out.

Meanwhile, a second source said the Beckhams are hopeful that the strain between them and Brooklyn will end someday.

“David and Victoria believe time will heal this,” the second insider said. “They know over time that Brooklyn will come back. They can’t really do anything until then.”

The insider then added that Brooklyn and Nicola do not speak with David and Victoria personally. “They speak only through mediators.”

