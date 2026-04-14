Former ‘The View’ Co-Host Denies Rumors She’s Joining ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Despite recent rumors, former The View co-host Rosie O’Donnell has no plans to appear on Dancing With the Stars anytime soon.

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According to rumors, O’Donnell was set to appear in the next season of Dancing With the Stars as an “epic comeback” to her return to the US. The comedian and former talk show host previously moved to Ireland just before President Trump‘s second inauguration in 2025.

In one of her recent Instagram posts, Rosie shared an AI-generated photo of her being announced as a Dancing With the Stars contestant.

“This made me laugh,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Reminds me to never get a perm!!!!”

She then added, “Completely untrue but funny.”

When a follower asked whether she wanted to come back to the US, O’Donnell replied, “No.”

Meanwhile, followers joked about other rumors concerning O’Donnell.

“I heard ya joined Riverdance,” one follower declared with a cry-laughing emoji.

Another follower said, “Wish it was true. I would absolutely watch the show.”

Rosie Previously Opened Up About Moving to Ireland

While speaking to The Irish Times in 2025, O’Donnell opened up about her move to Ireland.

“I’ve never had one moment where I have regretted moving here,” she explained.

After calling President Trump’s policies “absurd,” the comedian stated, “So I haven’t regretted one moment leaving the country with my child, who is a special-needs child.”

Her son Clay, who was diagnosed with autism at the age of two, moved with her.

O’Donnell reaffirmed her love for her new home in a TikTok post in March 2025.

“You know, I’m happy. Clay is happy,” she stated. “I miss my other kids. I miss my friends.”

O’Donnell then stated, “I miss many things about life there at home, and I’m trying to find a home here in this beautiful country. When it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back.”

She also spoke about watching the changes President Trump quickly made to the US following his second inauguration. “It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know.”

In a separate TikTok post, she added, “It’s not easy to move to another country, and we really felt as a family this was the safest and best thing for us to do.”