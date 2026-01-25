Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s Wedding DJ Recalls ‘Really Awkward’ Dance Floor Moment

Days after Victoria and David Beckham’s son, Brooklyn, revealed details of the rift between him and his family, the DJ who performed at his and Nicola Peltz’s 2022 wedding speaks out about the “really awkward” dance-floor moment.

While appearing on ITV’s This Morning on Friday, DJ Fat Tony spoke about the incident, stating he had been “inundated” with questions since Brooklyn revealed his mother Victoria had “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola and said the Spice Girls alum had danced “very inappropriately” on him.

“It was a three-day wedding,” the DJ said about Brooklyn Beckham’s celebration. “I did the welcome part, then I did the wedding and a brunch on the Sunday, which was the most awkward part of it all.”

Noting why the Sunday brunch was awkward, the DJ stated, “Because everything that had gone on on the actual wedding night was discussed among the guests the next morning.”

He then explained that Mark Anthony had called Victoria to the dance floor while a Latin song was playing. The DJ pointed out that the timing chosen for Victoria to dance with Brooklyn seemed inappropriate, not the dance moves.

“There was no s— dropping, there was no black PVC catsuits, there was no Spice Girls action,” the DJ noted. “The word inappropriate, why I said it was inappropriate as well… it was the timing.”

He further shared, “Basically, Marc Anthony was performing on stage, and he then called Brooklyn onto the stage. Brooklyn went onto the stage, and everyone was expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance.

“Marc Anthony asked ‘the most beautifulest woman in the room’ to come to the stage,” the DJ continued. “And he says, ‘Victoria, come to the stage.'”

The Wedding DJ Said Brooklyn Beckham Was ‘Devastated’ When His Mother Joined Him on the Dance Floor

The wedding DJ described Brooklyn Beckham as being “devastated” when his mother joined him on the dance floor.

“Brooklyn’s stuck there on stage and then they do this dance,” he said. “And Marc Anthony’s like going, ‘Put your hands on your mother’s hips,’ and it’s Latin, it was a Latin thing.'”

The DJ then said, “The whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room.”

Despite the “awkward” incident, the DJ called the Beckhams a “very dancey, close-knit family” who “love to dance.”

“What we deem to be inappropriate is not what Brooklyn feels,” he added.