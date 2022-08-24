Latest Photo Of Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been the picture of marital bliss since tying the knot this spring. But when a recent paparazzi shot of the couple made its way to social media, fans were all noticing the same thing about the newlyweds.

‘She Is Victoria’s Doppelgänger’

Talk about a blast from the past! A recent photo of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz posted by Just Jared’s Instagram account (and later by Peltz herself) had fans going crazy for one reason: They looked just like Brooklyn’s famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

It’s nothing new for the eldest of the Beckham brood to channel his father. With his tousled hair, stylishly casual outfit, and endless sprawl of tattoos, Brooklyn was the picture of a young David Beckham.

However, it was actually Peltz that caught fans’ attention. On the outing, the young actress bore a striking resemblance to her mother-in-law. In fact, at first glance, you might even think Brooklyn was on a lunch date with his Posh Spice herself.

“Wow, she is Victoria’s doppelgänger,” the top comment read.

“Omg I thought that’s Victoria,” one user wrote.

“David & Victoria 2.0,” another fan commented.

Peltz looked effortlessly chic in a close-fitting black tee styled with an aquamarine skirt and black peep-toe platform heels. With her brunette locks pulled back by a black cloth headband and her face covered by large, darkly tinted sunglasses, the resemblance to Victoria was uncanny.

Victoria Beckham Has Inspired Peltz’s Looks In The Past

Then again, it’s no surprise that Nicola Peltz is channeling Victoria’s iconic style. Since her days as Posh Spice in the ’90s, Beckham has been a game-changer in the fashion world. Fans of Peltz know her mother-in-law has been a huge fashion inspiration for her over the years.

In 2020, Peltz memorably wore a VB dress for her and Brooklyn’s engagement photos.

Later that year, Victoria shared another photo of the young actress rocking one of her designs.

And last year, Peltz wore a variety of designs from Victoria Beckham’s brand for her Vogue Germany photoshoot.

Peltz recently revealed there were plans for her to wear a Victoria Beckham wedding dress for her recent nuptials. But when the plans fell through, she settled for a stunning Valentino gown.

Even without a blood relation to Victoria Beckham, it’s no surprise that Peltz is channeling Posh Spice with her latest looks. With the resurgence of Y2K fashion in the United States, Beckham’s style is more relevant than ever.

